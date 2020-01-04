|
Derek passed away on December 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Pat (nee Scott), his children, Myra (Al Shea), Seton, Noel (Linda Hilpold), his grandchildren, Melissa Shea, Marta Koch (Ewen), Lara Shea, Charlotte and Greta Chase, his great-grandchildren, Brennan and Ally Koch and Layla Trehearne. Derek was born on September 19, 1928 in Bellavista, Lima, Peru and attended St. Andrew's College, Aurora, Ontario (1943-47). He graduated in Electrical Engineering at the University of Toronto (Ajax) in 1952. At Canadian General Electric, Peterborough, and at the dawn of nuclear power, he was Application Engineer, Civilian Atomic Power Department. At Canada's first nuclear power station, NPD, at Rolphton, Ontario, he was Commissioning Engineer. Continuing at CGE, he was group leader for the Venture Group involved in international nuclear technology transfer. At the International Atomic Energy Agency, Vienna, he was Senior Officer, Division of Nuclear Power and Reactors. Returning to Canada, he was Manager, International Nuclear Projects at Atomic Energy of Canada Limited and at the National Energy Board, he was Division Chief, Power Generation Planning. Later, again at AECL, he was Manager, Corporate Economic Planning for export ventures. Derek was Chairman, Professional Engineers Group at CGE and was a member of the Council of Professional Engineers Ontario (1965 - 66). He was board member at the Bethany Ski Club and founding board member of the Buckhorn Wilderness Centre. In his retirement, at Ottawa, Derek completed a Master of Management Science degree at Carleton University. He was a member of Sail ONEC and of the Environmental Committee (McKay Pond), Rockcliffe Park Resident's Association. Throughout his life, Derek maintained close contact with his English and Peruvian families, assembling and sharing family history. Flowers gratefully declined.