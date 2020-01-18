|
|
Peacefully passed away at Fairhaven, Peterborough on January 14, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband to Helen for 60 years. Committed history teacher, scouter, church member, sailor, canoeist, volleyball coach, cottager, and music lover. Endlessly generous, devoutly loyal. Owner of a distinctive laugh. Friend to dogs everywhere. Extraordinary father to Andy, David (Shawna Watson) and Michael (Tara Scheurwater); proud Grampa to Kiernan, Quinn, Caelan and Kara. A celebration of Derek's life will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12:00 noon with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Anglican Church, 566 Armour Road, Peterborough. If so desired, please make a donation in memory of Derek to St. Luke's Anglican Church.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 18, 2020