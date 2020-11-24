Peacefully at Lakefield Extendicare on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in his 101th year. Beloved husband of Elizabeth ``Betty`` (nee Terry) for 77 years. Loving father of Jim and his wife Dianne and Alan and his wife Monika. Cherished grandfather of Heidi Doran (Greg), Jamie Doran (Joem), Christie Doran (Brendan Hughes), Mark Doran (Lorie), Jason Doran, Shannon Fisher (Chris), and Shawn Doran. Doting great grandfather of Mack, Luke, Logan, Finley, Griffen, Grace and Gabe. In accordance with Desmond`s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private service held at HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510, Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. COVID 19 restrictions are in place and face coverings are mandatory. In memory of Desmond, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com