Diane BEATTY


1943 - 03
Diane BEATTY Obituary
Passed away peacefully due to heart related complications at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Diane was the wife of the late Paul Beatty, and a wonderful mother to Jim (Victoria), Don (Kathleen), Gerry (Cheryl) and Greg Beatty. Cherished grandmother to Jenna, Taylor, the Late Nicholas, Ava, Grace, Claire, Thomas, Jaxson and Lucas Beatty who will all miss her dearly. Sister of Jim Dowdall (Betty), Don Dowdall, the Late Jack and Sharon Dowdall, Paul (Linda), and Anne Purdy (Rick). She will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews and their families. Due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 7, 2020
