Passed away on Tuesday, April 28th at Fairhaven Long-term Care after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born August 5th, 1940 in Westport, Ontario, to Major Robert MacDougall, a casualty of WWII, and Helen (nee Porter). Graduate of Queen's University Phys-Ed (1962) and Sir Sanford Fleming Nursing (1988), Diane taught in Mississauga and at PCVS before having a family and later worked as a nurse at the Nicholl's building at Peterborough Civic Hospital. She was a resident of Peterborough since 1972 and a cottager on Stoney Lake since joining the Wood family in 1963. Survived by husband of more than 56 years, J.C. Edgar Wood (Ed), children Robert (Cara), Heather (Trevor) and Ian (Meggan), and grandchildren Aly, Owen and Graeme. Sister of the late Duncan MacDougall (Betty Jo) of Westport, sister in law to the late John Wood (Diana) of Montreal and Betsy Brooks (the late Jim) of Huntsville. The family would like to thank the staff at Fairhaven for almost four years of support and care. A memorial and celebration of Diane's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 2, 2020.