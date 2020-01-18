|
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on January 16, 2020. Dianne, at 75, is loved and will be missed by her husband of 50 years, Donald, her son Richard (Ivana), grandchildren Stephen and Aaron, great-grandchild William and her cousin Shelley Grant. Predeceased by her parents Harv and Anne Gorman and brother-in-law Ronald. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the doctors and staff of PRHC for their comfort and care of Dianne while she was in their care. A funeral service will be held at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen St., on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with visitation to commence at 11:30 a.m. Reception to follow at the Royal Canadian Legion, Br. #77, Lakefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PRHC Foundation, Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Lung Association by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 18, 2020