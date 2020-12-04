1/
Don DEYELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on December 1, 2020, far too soon, at the age of 68. Loving husband to Judy Deyell (nee Seabrook), loved and cherished father to Adrian Deyell (Miranda), proud and loving grandpa to Leah and Tyler, devoted son of the late Jerry and Annette Deyell, dear brother of John (Marlene), late Jo-Anne Deyell, dear son-in-law to Jean Seabrook (nee Dainard), dear brother-in-law to Mavis Amos (late Jack), Evan Seabrook, Carolyn Hall (Gregg), late Mark Seabrook, Virginia Drury (Craig) and Craig Seabrook (Cathy), and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Don was a loving, supporting partner to Judy, his wife of 46 years. He was devoted to his immediate and extended family. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and loved ones. Don was a talented and highly respected auto mechanic in the Peterborough community, a career which he embarked upon at age 17. Don was passionate about cars, boating and aviation. He loved the summer and was happiest when he was on the water in his boat or poolside in his backyard, especially with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. During the winter months, he was often engrossed in building and renovation projects with family and friends. Don loved animals and was enquiring about the adoption of a pet at the time of his death. Don, Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Friend, we love you and we will miss you but you will always be with us. Our memories of you are a treasure to us all. In keeping with Don's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Arrangements are under care and direction of Ashburnham Funeral Home, Peterborough. Expressions of sympathy or memorial donations (Hospice Peterborough, Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation, Lakefield Animal Welfare Society), are welcomed by the family. Condolences may be made online at AshburnhamFuneral.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved