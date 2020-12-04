Passed away suddenly at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on December 1, 2020, far too soon, at the age of 68. Loving husband to Judy Deyell (nee Seabrook), loved and cherished father to Adrian Deyell (Miranda), proud and loving grandpa to Leah and Tyler, devoted son of the late Jerry and Annette Deyell, dear brother of John (Marlene), late Jo-Anne Deyell, dear son-in-law to Jean Seabrook (nee Dainard), dear brother-in-law to Mavis Amos (late Jack), Evan Seabrook, Carolyn Hall (Gregg), late Mark Seabrook, Virginia Drury (Craig) and Craig Seabrook (Cathy), and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Don was a loving, supporting partner to Judy, his wife of 46 years. He was devoted to his immediate and extended family. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and loved ones. Don was a talented and highly respected auto mechanic in the Peterborough community, a career which he embarked upon at age 17. Don was passionate about cars, boating and aviation. He loved the summer and was happiest when he was on the water in his boat or poolside in his backyard, especially with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. During the winter months, he was often engrossed in building and renovation projects with family and friends. Don loved animals and was enquiring about the adoption of a pet at the time of his death. Don, Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Friend, we love you and we will miss you but you will always be with us. Our memories of you are a treasure to us all. In keeping with Don's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Arrangements are under care and direction of Ashburnham Funeral Home, Peterborough. Expressions of sympathy or memorial donations (Hospice Peterborough, Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation, Lakefield Animal Welfare Society), are welcomed by the family. Condolences may be made online at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
