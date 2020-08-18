1/1
Don Earle
1928-2020 Don Earle died at his home on August 9 after a brief illness, at the age of 92. He is predeceased by Barbara (Hughes) Earle, his wife and partner of 68 years. He leaves his children, Jamie Cole, Peter Earle and Sue Earle, his grandchildren Dan, Simon, Noah, Tave, Eland and Ella, his great-grandson Oshun, his many cousins, nieces and nephews and many close friends and colleagues. Don spent his working life in the car business in Peterborough and was a volunteer and member of many local organizations, with decades of commitment to the Rotary Club, the Peterborough Foundation and the Ketchecum Hunt Club. Heartfelt thanks to all the nurses and personal support workers who cared for him so graciously and to Doug, Linda, Carol, Sam and Sandy for all the love. To those who knew and loved him, Don was a deeply kind, caring and gentle man. He has left us all a legacy of beautiful memories. A memorial service will happen at a later date. Should you wish, donations to the Peterborough Foundation (www.peterboroughfoundation.org) would be appreciated, though perhaps the greatest way to honour Don's memory is simply to be kind and, above all, never judge.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 742-1875
