Passed away suddenly on January 16, 2020 in Whitehorse after a valiant battle against cancer. Loving son of Doreen Gillespie. Loving brother of Lori Parnell (Jeff), Kerry Timmermans (Pete), and Lisa Gillespie. Loving uncle of Emerald and Robyn of Whitehorse and Jen, Justin, Adam, Rob, Kevin and Carly of Ennismore. Predeceased by his brother Rob and father Robert. Donnie always made his presence known no matter where he was. He was an avid Rolling Stones fan and loved music of all kinds as long as it was loud. He was a gadget guy, the more complicated better. So complicated even he had trouble using them. Never replicated or forgotten will be his middle of the night phone calls from the Yukon. Donnie will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Gone too soon. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, February 15 from 1-3 p.m. at 1057 Harrington Line, Ennismore.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 13, 2020