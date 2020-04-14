|
At Peterborough Extendicare on Monday, April 13, 2020 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Janet for 62 years. Loving father of Nancy Sollitt, Alex Sollitt, and Ian Sollitt. Cherished grandfather of David, Sarah and Ben. Don will be sadly missed by his first cousin Alan Johnston. Due to the current health concerns there will be a Private Family Burial at Little Lake Cemetery. In memory of Don and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Mount Horeb United Church. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 14, 2020