Donald Arthur Currie BJORNDAHL
Retired OPP Constable, Korean War Veteran (Royal Canadian Navy). Peacefully, at Timber Trails Retirement Residence, Madoc, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Don Bjorndahl, of Madoc, in his 87th year. Born in Watrous, Saskatchewan, the son of Valla (Davidson) and Kermit Bjorndahl. Loving husband and best friend of the late Dorothy (Goodfellow). Don will be missed by his daughters Kristi (Roger) Reid, Madoc, and Patricia, Peterborough, his sister, Adrianne, his grandchildren Lukas (Kiersten), Melissa (Jeff) and Tara Lee, his great-grandchildren Lily, Tyler and Liam, and his many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son James and siblings Yvonne and Bev. Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Webb and the staff of Timber Trails Retirement Residence for their care and compassion, especially over the last three months of COVID-19 restrictions when family could not be with Dad. A private family gathering will take place at a later date to celebrate Don's life. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Tri-Area Medical Centre Foundation or the Heart of Hastings Hospice, Madoc, https://www.heartofhastingshospice.ca/onetimedonations would be appreciated. Arrangements, McConnell Funeral Home, Madoc.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 13, 2020.
