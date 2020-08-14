1/
Donald Leonard ROSE
November 6, 1943 - August 13, 2020 Retired employee of Hydro One, passed away peacefully at Hospice Peterborough at the age of 76 years. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Rose (nee Brown). Loving father of Murray (Christina Snider) and Naomi. Son of the late Howard and Nivelle Rose of Temiscaming Quebec. Grandpa will be sadly missed by grandchildren Cameron, Kelsey and Gavin. Dear brother of David Rose and wife Brenda of Pembroke Ontario. Brother-in-law of Judy and Rocky Rocquin of Venice Florida and Teena and George Lussier of Penticton British Columbia. The family would like to thank the staff of PRHC and Hospice Peterborough for their care and compassion. There will be a service at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 21st at Powassan Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the Royal Canadian Legion in Powassan. In memory of Don, donations to Hospice Peterborough or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 14, 2020.
