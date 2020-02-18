Home

COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
(705) 745-4683
Donald Ralph Smith Obituary
Peacefully, at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 62. Loving father of Andrew Smith and Tres McLean. Beloved son of Ralph and Doris Smith. Dear brother of Debbie Fournier (Mark), Ron Smith (Christopher Biggar) and Barb Smith-Perrin (Layton). Much loved uncle of Lucas Smith-Perrin. Cherished nephew of Audrey Burling (late Frank), Douglas Smith (Madeleine) and the late Catherine Juno (late Donald). Lovingly remembered by many relatives and friends. Don will be remembered for the quality of his construction work, working for others as bricklayer and stone mason, then running his own masonry company, BBS Masonry. In keeping with Don's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street on Saturday, February 22, 2020 for a memorial service at 1:30 p.m. The family wishes to than Dr. V. Lokanathan, Dr. Gibson, and the PRHC Palliative Care team (especially Bonnie) for the kindness, care and comfort they provided. In honour of Don, memorial donations to the or the Schizophrenia Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 18, 2020
