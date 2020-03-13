Home

Highland Park Funeral Centre
Dong-Ki "Steve" LEE

Dong-Ki "Steve" LEE Obituary
(Long time Owner of Jackson Park Convenience Store): Dong-Ki passed peacefully at Hospice Peterborough surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Dong, beloved husband of Kyung Hee Lee and cherished father of Francesca Lee. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and by a great number of friends and customers. Visitation will be held at the HIGHLAND PARKFUNERALCENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road on Friday, March 13th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Cathedral of St. Peter-In-Chains, 411 Reid Street, on Saturday, March 14th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 13, 2020
