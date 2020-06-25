Passed away peacefully at a Long Term Care Home in London, ON on June 20, 2020 in her 94th year with her daughter by her side. Dear wife of the late Peter (1994); Loving mother of Anna, Violet and Jean; and proud grandmother to seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She will also be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Mom was a very strong, independent women who came to this country and made a life for her family with a strong work ethic and perseverance. She was a prolific knitter and crocheter who was self-taught, made the best pierogi, loved gardening and most of all loved her family. Special appreciation is extended to staff at Dearness Home, Oakdale Unit, London, ON for their kindness shown to her and dedicated care for the past three years. Cremation has taken place. At her request there will be no funeral service. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. "Rest in Peace Mom." Arrangements entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Home.



