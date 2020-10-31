The family of the late Doran Deck would like to thank family and friends for all their support during this very difficult time. We were very grateful for all the cards, flowers, phone calls, visits and meals delivered. Doran would be very pleased with the donations that are being made on his behalf for the renovations to the cat exhibit at the Riverview Park and Zoo. We would like to especially thank our granddaughter Jade Cooper for the splendid slide show for her Grampa's funeral and to our nephew Marcus Ferguson for the wonderful taping of the service that we can share with those who were not able to attend Doran's funeral. To our daughter Brenda who officiated at her father's funeral, thank you for a wonderful service filled with so very much love. We give a very special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses of the ICU and Palliative care units of the PRHC. We would also like to extend our thanks to the staff of The Ashburnham Funeral Home for their wonderful assistance in accommodating Doran's last wishes during these "New Normal Times". Arlene, Brenda, Caryn, Eloise, Francine.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store