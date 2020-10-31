1/1
Doran Deck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doran's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of the late Doran Deck would like to thank family and friends for all their support during this very difficult time. We were very grateful for all the cards, flowers, phone calls, visits and meals delivered. Doran would be very pleased with the donations that are being made on his behalf for the renovations to the cat exhibit at the Riverview Park and Zoo. We would like to especially thank our granddaughter Jade Cooper for the splendid slide show for her Grampa's funeral and to our nephew Marcus Ferguson for the wonderful taping of the service that we can share with those who were not able to attend Doran's funeral. To our daughter Brenda who officiated at her father's funeral, thank you for a wonderful service filled with so very much love. We give a very special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses of the ICU and Palliative care units of the PRHC. We would also like to extend our thanks to the staff of The Ashburnham Funeral Home for their wonderful assistance in accommodating Doran's last wishes during these "New Normal Times". Arlene, Brenda, Caryn, Eloise, Francine.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved