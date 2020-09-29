1/1
Doran Gary DECK
Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, September 21, 2020 with his family by his side in his 85th year. Doran, retired co-owner of Deck Transport and 25 year employee of the Peterborough Utilities (Senior Zoo Keeper). Beloved husband of Arlene Ferguson. Dear father of Brenda (Brian) Leeming, Caryn (Mike) Cooper, Eloise (Dean) Yuile and Francine Deck. Cherished grandpa of eight and great-grandpa of seven. Predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Guest Book sponsored by Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre

September 28, 2020
Arlene and family thinking of you at this most difficult time. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Donna Holland
Friend
