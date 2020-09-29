Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, September 21, 2020 with his family by his side in his 85th year. Doran, retired co-owner of Deck Transport and 25 year employee of the Peterborough Utilities (Senior Zoo Keeper). Beloved husband of Arlene Ferguson. Dear father of Brenda (Brian) Leeming, Caryn (Mike) Cooper, Eloise (Dean) Yuile and Francine Deck. Cherished grandpa of eight and great-grandpa of seven. Predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.