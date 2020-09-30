1/2
With sadness, we announce Doran's passing at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, September 21, 2020 with his family by his side in his 85th year. Doran, retired co-owner of Deck Transport and 25 year employee of the Peterborough Utilities (Senior Zoo Keeper). Beloved husband of Arlene Deck (nee Ferguson). Dear father of Brenda (Brian) Leeming, Caryn (Mike) Cooper, Eloise (Dean) Yuile and Francine Deck. Cherished Grandpa of eight and great-Grandpa of seven. Predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private family service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, gathering from 1:00 p.m. with a service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Due to present gathering protocols, service attendance is by invitation only. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Cat Exhibit at the Riverview Park & Zoo would be appreciated by the family. https://forms.riverviewparkandzoo.ca/Donations Online condolences and donations may be made at AshburnhamFuneral.ca.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 30, 2020.
