Passed away peacefully at the Northridge Long Term Care Home in Oakville, on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 at the age of 88. Doreen was the loving spouse of John William Greer (d. September 4, 2007) for 53 years. She was born and raised in Toronto. Upon getting married, Doreen and John lived in St. Catharines, Etobicoke, Burlington, Montreal, and Thornhill while nurturing their family before retiring to the Peterborough area. Doreen was the mother of Wayne Greer (Laura), David Greer (Ann) and Scott Greer (Maria). Her prized grandchildren are Kevin, Andrew, Julia, and Matthew. The interment of ashes will be held at a later time at the Little Lake Cemetery in Peterborough where Doreen will be reunited with her loving husband John. If desired, donations to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated.



