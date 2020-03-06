|
|
Peacefully with her family by her side at Hospice Peterborough on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in her 72nd year. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert Boneshyn. Loving mother of Jennifer Boneshyn and her husband Ron MacDonald, Marina Boneshyn and her husband Tim Smith, and the late Karen Boneshyn. Cherished grandmother of Gwen, Angus, Owen and Leah. Dear sister of Diane Mc Spurren (Bill), Delores Weatherhead, and the late Donna Weatherhead. Predeceased by her parents William Weatherhead and Mary (nee Lynham). Doreen will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews and all who knew her. There will be a celebration of life held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:30 PM. Reception to following the Highland Park Reception Centre. In memory of Doreen, and in lieu of flowers donations to the Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 6, 2020