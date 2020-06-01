McKAY, Doris Gwendlyon Peacefully at home, as per her wishes, on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Loving wife of the late Harold McKay (67 years) and devoted mother of Christina McKay, Lillian Horn (Lyle), and Helen Neal (Adrian). Caring grandmother of Morgan Howard, Douglas, Andrew and Christopher Neal and their families. Proud nursing graduate from the Peterborough Civic Hospital, class of 47, with long-term service in nursing administration at Peterborough Civic Hospital and Fairhaven Home. Cremation and a graveside service are planned. Sincere thanks are extended to Dr. Beamish and the caring team from SE Health. Donations in Memory of Doris, can be made to Grace United Church or to a health/wellness charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 1, 2020.