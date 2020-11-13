Comfortable and at peace Jean at Centennial Place, Millbrook, Ontario on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 left her earthly home. Jean, 95 was an award winner of golf and curling. She had a natural gift for sewing her own clothes, baking, decorating her own homes and entertainment. For 59 years Jean was the beloved wife of the late Jack Melville Graham (2005). Executive with Westclox, Peterborough & U.S.A. Daughter to the late Frederick Stabler (1962) and Hannah "Marcy" Jane (Nichols) Stabler (1963). Youngest Sister to the late Ray, Edna, Marie, Etta, Gerald and Melville. "Special loving Supportive relatives" living in Peterborough - Nephew late Keith Murduff (2015) (Pat) Orillia; Sister-in-law Alva Masters-Hammond (Ken) Burlington, MA, USA; Niece Dianne Kapadia (Pradeep). CIBC Representatives visited Jean and were most attentive to Jean's needs. Jean will also be missed by her many Nieces and Nephews. A Celebration of Life Family Service (Celebrant Anne Bradshaw-Farquhar) will be held at Little Lake Cemetery, 915 Haggart Street, Peterborough on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:30 pm. To protect the public during the COVID-19 Pandemic, guests will be limited, please contact Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre at (705) 745-4683 between the hours of 9:00 am - 4:30 pm and please be prepared to provide your name and contact information for the Peterborough Public Health Units Contact Log. All Attendees are required to wear a face mask or cloth facial cover and social distancing will be maintained. A grateful thank you to ALL Centennial Place Staff. Their professional capacity to hold and accept Jean so compassionately, joyously and daily offer quality of health care for 5 years was heart warming. Online condolences may made at www.comstockkaye.com