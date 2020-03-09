|
|
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Niagara, St. Catharines, Ontario, on Tuesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 99. Predeceased by parents James and Mary Blair; brothers John, Roderick and Edward; and sisters Helen, Freda and Margaret. Survived by sister Alma Godard and sister-in-law Levina Blair. Born in Moose Creek, Ontario, and lived in Peterborough most of her adult life. Doris was married to Gord Riel for 76 years who passed away on December 12, 2019. She will be forever missed by daughters Beth Riel and Carol Blair and sons Keith Riel and the late Brian Riel. Cherished grandmother of Darlene, Kevin, Cory, Mick and Carri. Great-grandmother of Payton, Jack, Bowen, Hailey, Alex, Hunter, Bailey, Autumn, Zylar, Gracie and Tytus. A very special thank you to the doctors and nursing staff of the Emergency and Palliative Care Departments of the St. Catharines General Hospital. A special thank you to the staff at Hospice Niagara. As per Doris and the family's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough, in the spring. Service details will be made available at a later date. In memory of Doris, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Hospice Niagara would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 9, 2020