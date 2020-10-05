Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Hospice Peterborough at the age of 84. Cherished wife of the late James Redman. Loving mother of Bill (Cathy) Dunlop, Linda (Ian) Armstrong, Greg (Leti) Dunlop, Kim (Ted) White and the late Gordon Dunlop. Dear stepmother of Ron (Lori) Redman, Steve (Eva) Redman and Debbie (Paul) Bent. Grandma will be sadly missed by Jennifer (Eric) Fraser, Trisha Jaynes, Chad (Jillian) Dunlop, Julie-Lynn (Geoff) McCann, Melissa (David) Alas, Ashley Dunlop, Christina Dunlop, Gloria Bucil, Richard Bucil, Laura (Gareth) Alexander, Shane White (Andrea Therrien), Adam White, Corey (Erin) White, Amanda Dunlop, Gordon Dunlop, Taylor Scott, Connor Scott and her great-grandchildren Landon, Lucas, Chase, Kennedy, Corson, Bodhi, Nash, Aaron, Ethan, Evan, Ezra, Evelyn, Brady, Blake, Bryer, Brynn, Isaac, Hannah, Sophia, Tasia, Kyle, Connor, Ben and her great step grandchildren Jeremy, Leah, Gracie and A.J. Predeceased by her siblings Don Clark, Cecil Clark, June Dalgliesh and Neil Clark. Lovingly remembered by her sisters-in-law Delores Clark and Marion Clark. Predeceased by her parents Earl Ira Clark and Iva Mae Myers-Clark. Doris was greatly loved and will be missed by all her nieces, nephews, their extended families and friends. A private Visitation with Funeral Service will be held at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME with an interment at Rosemount Memorial Gardens to follow. Thank you so much for the wonderful care Doris received while at the PRHC and to the staff at Hospice for your consideration and care. If desired donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough. Condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
