Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:30 PM
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
Retired secretary at Trent University and former employee of O.M.C. Peacefully at her residence on January 29th 2020, at the age of 84. Dear mother of Lynda Fairbrother (Terry Hohman) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Wanda (Mark) Beatty of Peterborough. Loving Grandmother of Lauren and Alex Beatty and Ryan and Kelly Fairbrother. Sister of Carl (Ada) Tinney of Bancroft. Predeceased by her parents, Alex and Minerva Tinney. Visitation will be held Sunday February 2nd, 2020 from 2:00- 4:00 PM and 6:00- 8:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME (840 Armour Road, Peterborough) on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2:30 PM with a reception to follow. If desired, condolences to the family may be made online and donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Canadian Diabetes Association through the funeral home or online. www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Feb. 1, 2020
