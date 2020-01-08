|
Passed away peacefully at Mississauga Hospital, on Friday, January 3, 2020, Dolly Miller (nee Leivers) of Etobicoke, Lakefield, and Mississauga in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Ernie Miller. Cherished mother of Vernon Miller (Sandi) of Lethbridge, Alberta, Lynne Ryback (Ed) of Toronto, the late Trevor, Judy Caulfield (Paul) of Brampton and Cameron Miller (Barbara) of Bramalea. Dear grandmother of Michael (Amber), Jennifer, Leah (Joe, deceased), Paul (Mei Kuan), Alicia (Ibrahim), Dan (Jennifer), Brian and Ian and great grandmother of Kody, Spencer, Victoria, Jessica, Simon, Grayson, Ava, Kathleen, and Peter. Great, great grandmother of Trinity, Azalea, Nya, and Declan. Also remembered by her sisters Florence and Marjorie. Predeceased by her parents Leslie and Gertrude Leivers, her sisters Millie, Helen, and Betty and her great great granddaughter Lillyanne. Visitation is at Alderwood United Church, 44 Delma Drive, Etobicoke M8W 4N6 (a scent-free environment) on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. A funeral service will follow in the Church at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, friends and relations may send condolences, or make donations at www.ridleyfuneralhome.com or inquire at 416-259-3705.