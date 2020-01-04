|
|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of family, on January 1, 2020 at St. Lawrence Lodge Brockville at the age of 97. She was predeceased by her husband of over 62 years, Earle Nelson (2011). She was a cherished and admired mother of Dr. Judith Anne Armstrong and her husband Dr. Rick Binette of Peterborough and Mary Jane Millard and her husband Pete Millard of Maitland. Nanny will be missed by her grandchildren Mark Binette (Lauren) of Burlington, Dr. Andrew Binette (Marie) of Peterborough, Dr. Natalie Binette (Dr. Jeffrey Friesen) of Peterborough, Matthew Millard (Allison) of Walden Vermont, Dr. Geoffrey Millard (Stacey) of Cincinnati Ohio, and Michael Millard of Brockville. She was the much-loved Great-Nanny of Sarah, Madeleine and Kaitlin Binette, William and Audrey Binette and Walter and Marion Millard and Oliver and Isaac Millard. Betty was the youngest child of William Croil Robertson (1953) and Beatrice Mary Osborne (1946) of Cornwall. She was the last surviving member of her nine siblings. She is the beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews and dear friend of Bev Toye. Betty began her teaching career in a one room schoolhouse (Aultsville) and then, after returning from the University of Toronto, she taught at Nepean High School (Ottawa), Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Sydenham High School (Sydenham) and South Grenville District High School (Prescott). She taught English and Physical Education and was a respected coach of Badminton, Basketball, Volleyball and Cheerleading. Betty was an amazingly kind, optimistic and patient lady of faith and is confident to be welcomed home by her Lord and Saviour where she is joined by her husband and her family in heaven. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at the Irvine Funeral Home, 4 James St. E., Brockville on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. A service in honour and celebration of Betty's life will be held at the Parish of St. Lawrence Anglican Church, 80 Pine St., Brockville on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at the Blue Church Cemetery in the Spring. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Brockville and District Association for Community Involvement, Special Olympics Canada or St. Lawrence Anglican Church will be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Condolences and donations may be placed online at www.irvinememorial.com.