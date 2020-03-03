|
MURPHY: Dorothy Lorraine Peacefully, at Extendicare Peterborough on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Michael (.d Dec. 2009). Loving mother of Mary (Ken) Murphy, Karen Murphy (Scott Inward), Norma (Raymond) Pellerin, Paul (Debbie), Carolyn (Keith) Robbins, Lynn (Craig) Allen, and Pauline (Richard) Dennis. Dear grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 10. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Howard and Catherine Schell. A Memorial Reception will be held at ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, on Saturday, April 18th, from 2-4 p.m. Words of Remembrance at 3:30 p.m. In memory of Dorothy, donations to the would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca A special thank-you to all staff at Extendicare Peterborough for all of their kindness, support, and exceptional care to Mom of the past 3 years.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 3, 2020