Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Lorraine MURPHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Lorraine MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY: Dorothy Lorraine Peacefully, at Extendicare Peterborough on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Michael (.d Dec. 2009). Loving mother of Mary (Ken) Murphy, Karen Murphy (Scott Inward), Norma (Raymond) Pellerin, Paul (Debbie), Carolyn (Keith) Robbins, Lynn (Craig) Allen, and Pauline (Richard) Dennis. Dear grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 10. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Howard and Catherine Schell. A Memorial Reception will be held at ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, on Saturday, April 18th, from 2-4 p.m. Words of Remembrance at 3:30 p.m. In memory of Dorothy, donations to the would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca A special thank-you to all staff at Extendicare Peterborough for all of their kindness, support, and exceptional care to Mom of the past 3 years.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -