|
|
Passed away peacefully in Orleans on April 18, 2020. Dorothy Parlour, in her 94th year, beloved wife of the late Roger Parlour, mother of David, Alix, and Christine, grandmother of Ariane, Theo, Fania and Sophia. Born in Durham, England, Dorothy was a world traveler. She met her husband in Trinidad while sharing her talents there as a registered nurse, and raised her children in far-flung countries, learning many languages and adding to a wealth of knowledge about culture, history and art. The family will arrange a memorial observance when the current travel restrictions are lifted. A special thank you to her dear friend Erna Ross, as well as the caring staff at The Promenade, who were a comfort to her in the isolation brought about by a pandemic which she herself was not afflicted by. Donations to The Salvation Army gratefully accepted. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Apr. 20, 2020