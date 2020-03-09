|
Peacefully with his wife and son by his side on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital at the age of 71. Cherished husband of Joan (nee Corbitt). Loving father of Art (Kelly). Proud grandfather of Payton. Dear brother of Carol, Patty and Robyn. Doug was greatly loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Doug will be remembered for his endless ability to make people laugh. He was always a friend to everyone. A visitation will be held at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME 600 Monaghan Road South, Peterborough on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 from 11 - 12 P.M. A Memorial Service will begin at 12 P.M. in the chapel with a reception to follow. Interment will be at Rosemount Cemetery. If desired donations may be made to the Ross Memorial Hospital. Condolences may be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Mar. 9, 2020