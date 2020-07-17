Passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 after a long and valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease. Doug will be missed by his beloved wife of 58 years, Marie (Chambers). He was a wonderful father to his children, Anne Skinner (Pete) and Jim McGowan (Kristeen). Loving Papa to grandchildren Lexie, Max, Madia, Harper, and Jud. Doug will be deeply missed by close family members Myra and John Varty. Doug was predeceased by his parents Hilda and Jud McGowan of Madoc, Ontario. Doug spent 32 years working for the Outboard Marine Corporation of Canada in both Ontario and British Columbia, including a term as president of the Marine Trades Association. His life of 79 years was rich with family and friends, Nanaimo bars and a love of bluegrass music. No service will take place at this time. In memory of Doug, donations may be made to The Pacific Parkinson's Research Centre at the University of British Columbia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store