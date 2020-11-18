1/1
Douglas Bruce FAIRMAN
Passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side at Extendicare Peterborough Sunday, November 15, 2020 in his 82nd year. Doug will be remembered by many friends and families from Hastings, Sudbury and Peterborough. Beloved husband of Sheila (nee Tuttle, predeceased 2008) and cherished father of Kellie, Wendy Little (Tim), and Michael. Adored by his grandchildren Ashley and Amy. The family wishes to thank the staff at Extendicare Peterborough for their loving and compassionate care over the past 3 years. Doug will be remembered at a private memorial service at the Trent Valley Cemetery in Hastings. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
