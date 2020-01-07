|
Passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Hospice Peterborough on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Jane lived in Toronto and was formerly from Keene. Beloved wife of the late John Conforti. Dear sister of Paul Nelson (Frances), Beth Nelson, Bob Nelson (Joanne) and the late Marg Dolan (Tom). Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Gordon Nelson and Grace (McCarthy). Special friend of the Olesinski family. Jane enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be missed and forever in their hearts. Jane thoroughly enjoyed her position as Director of Member Services at AFBS for more than forty dedicated years of service. She was committed to providing Members with excellent service and support, which will be part of her legacy. Jane was the confidential advisor to all of the stars of film and television, and whenever in crisis, "call Jane" was the mantra. In 2018, following one of Jane's glamorous Member dinners in Los Angeles, Alex Trebek rose to toast Jane, Susan Emanoilidis, and AFBS for their collective dedication to the more than 20 thousand performers and screenwriters who rely on the Society for their financial security. Cremation entrusted to the Ashburnham Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Baxter Creek Golf Club, 1702 Cedar Valley Rd., Fraserville, Ontario, 705-932-8888. In lieu of flowers, online condolences and donations to Hospice Peterborough or a may be made at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca.