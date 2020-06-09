Earl Edwin Bulmer
Passed away peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre surrounded by his family at the age of 74. Beloved husband of the late Sherry (nee Young). Loving father of Tyler Bulmer (Brenda) and proud grandfather of Brayden and Jameson. Dear brother of Eric (Tanya) and Barb Edgerton (Dave). Earl will be missed by his faithful companion, Max, his cat. A very special thank you to sister in law Marilyn Huggins (Bob) for all of her help and also the staff of the PRHC Palliative Care Unit for their tremendous care. A private interment will take place at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. In memory of Earl, donations to the Peterborough Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
