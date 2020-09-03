1/1
Edith "Colleen" INNES
Passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 with family by her side. Colleen Innes (nee Fox) of Lakehurst in her 84th year. Survived by her husband of 61+ years Jim Innes, 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Colleen is missed by her sister Pat Wylie and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents William and Edith Fox and siblings Margaret Keyes, Claire Chislette and Robert Fox (Marilyn). Family and friends are called to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 QUEEN STREET, for visitation on Friday September 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at the Sandy Lake Cemetery, Lakehurst, at 3:00 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, only a specific number of visitors are allowed in the funeral home at one time. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com. Please wait in your vehicle and only come to the front door of the funeral home at your designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. A celebration of Colleen's life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or charity of your choice, by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or calling 705 652-3355.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 3, 2020.
