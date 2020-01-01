|
Passed away, after a brief illness, peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, December 30, 2019 in her 99th year. She is with her Lord and Saviour whom she loved and served. Wife of the late Theodore McArthur. Loving mother of Lorraine Human (Jack Law) and the late Alexander, Marie and chosen son Herb Dawson. Loving grandmother of Deanne McArthur (Ian MacIsaac), Andrew McArthur (Jaime-Lyn Grant), Sherri Clancy (Gerry Clancy) and David Human (Angela Maclean). Great-grandmother of Melina-May McArthur, Colby Clancy, Samantha Dobbin; Zachary, Joshua, Maxwell and Mckenzie Human, and great-great-grandmother of Sawyer Dobbin. She is predeceased by her four brothers Roy, Everett, Leonard and Truman Davis (survived by sister-in-law Joan Davis). Edith was inspiration to her family and friends for her love and caring ways. She lived in Havelock most of her life and worked many years at Smith, then Lounsbury, then Currie Shoe Store. She was an active member of the Havelock Pentecostal Church where she taught Sunday School before moving to Peterborough Auburn Village in 2013 where she had wonderful neighbours and friends. In Peterborough she enjoyed fellowship at River Run Fellowship. Special thanks to Dr. A. Romanowski who provided exceptional care and support during Edith's illness. Family and friends may gather at BRETT FUNERAL CHAPEL, HAVELOCK on Saturday, January 4, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 1:00 p.m., Reverend David Estabrooks officiating. Spring interment at Maple Grove Cemetery. In memory of Edith, donations may be made to a .