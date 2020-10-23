1/1
Edna Mae Rintoul
1921-08-31 - 2020-10-19
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on October 19, 2020 in her 100th year. Beloved wife of Donald Rintoul (predeceased). Dear younger sister of the late Evelyn Manning, Sadie Campbell, Samuel Campbell and Margaret Smith. Dearly missed by nieces & nephews: Warren Manning, Ross Campbell, John Smith, Diane Nantais, Beverley Franks and predeceased by Barbara Wise and Marilyn Babcock. Special thanks to Ruth Cruikshank for her help and caring over the years. Edna spent most of her working career at Imperial Life in Toronto before retiring to marry Don. Edna had a love for photography and painting along with a special love for her cats. Edna and Don both enjoyed traveling with the balance of their retirement years spent between their home in Peterborough and their country property in Shelburne. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orangeville. Due to Covid-19, to protect the public, there is a limited number of guests permitted at the cemetery. Please call Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre between 9 am and 4:30 pm at 705-745-4683 to reserve your place. Please be prepared to give your name and phone number for the Health Units contact log. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Mark Street United Church, Peterborough, Peterborough Regional Health Centre or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 23, 2020.
