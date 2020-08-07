1/1
Edward "Ted" BOOTE
Passed away peacefully at the Campbellford Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the age of 99. Beloved husband of the late Jean Lois Boote (née Carew). Loving father of Janet and her husband Tom Huehn, John Boote and his wife Lilian, and Rosemary Koch. Proud grandfather of David Huehn and his fiancé Eliza Wood, Michael Armstrong and his wife Ingrid, Tristan Boote and his wife Natalie, Trevor Boote, Brian Koch, Sarah Koch and great-grandfather of Lara Armstrong. Cherished son of the late Edward and Annie Boote (née Holmes). Ted will be truly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his siblings. Keeping with Ted's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted with WEAVER Life Centre - Campbellford, 77 Second St. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Aug. 7, 2020.
