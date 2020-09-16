Passed away at the P.R.H.C. on Monday, September 14, 2020. Edward Wroblewski of Lakefield in his 80th year. Edward spent 10 years in teaching and administration in a school board in Montreal. He then moved into executive roles in the automotive industry for 15 years, followed by 10 years in senior executive roles in the gas utilities across Canada. He completed his career providing human resources and labour relations advice to multinational corporations. Edward is loved and missed by his wife Mary Ferguson-Paré. Also loved by his children Steven Wroblewski (Monika) of Midlothian, Virginia, Sharon Kelly (Todd) of Toronto, Tracey Babiy (Mark) of Mississauga and stepchildren Rob Ferguson (Elke Glaspell) of Lakefield and Dean Ferguson (Natalie) of Fergus. Loving grandfather of Natalie, Katherine, Emily, Connor, Siobhan, Nicholas, Matthew, Bryan, Oskar, Justin, Lukas, Richard (Julia), Natasha, Michael and great-grandfather of Owen and Iris. Survived by his brother Michael Wroblewski (Margaret) of Markham, sister Danuta Netherwood (Paul) of Louisville, Kentucky, mother-in-law Eileen Filman, brother-in-law David Filman and sisters-in-law Diane Wroblewski and Jane Barnes (Ed) and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Casmir and Mary and by his brother Frank. Friends and relatives may call at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Interment Hillside Cemetery, Lakefield. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. ONLY THOSE WITH AN APPOINTMENT WILL BE ALLOWED IN. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. All visitors must remain in their cars in our parking lot and only come to the front door of the funeral home at their designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. Memorial donations may be made to the P.R.H.C. Foundation (Nursing Innovation Fund) as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-652-3355.