Peacefully on May 9, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 77 with family at his side. Loving husband of Marlene. Dear father of Deborah King. Cherished grandfather of Samantha (Brook), Andrew, Cassandra (Josh) and great grandfather of Ava, Leila, Mikenna, and Bronson. Beloved brother to Pete (Betty), Susan (Butch), Rodger, Duke, and David (Isabelle). Very special brother-in-law to Gord Kellar and Carole Murphy. Predeceased by his parents Stan and Leona Lane and his brothers Donny, Norman, and Danny. Ted loved life and loved being surrounded with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed playing cards, watching the Maple Leafs and spending time with his great grandchildren. A huge thank you to the family and friends that have been there with their love and support for the past 15 months. A special thank you to the many doctors and nurses who cared for Ted every day. The care and kindness he received every day was a blessing we will forever be grateful for. Ted fought a long battle with his health for the last 15 months but is finally at peace. A Celebration of Ted's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Five Counties Children Centre would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on May 12, 2020.