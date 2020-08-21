February 4, 1935 - August 19, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Fairhaven Home, Peterborough, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 85. Ed took great pride in his family and in his work as a well driller for almost 40 years for Faulkner Well Drilling. Cherished husband for 65 years to Marion (nee Whiteman), much loved father of Elaine Baldock (John), Deb Taylor, Kathy Montgomery (Wayne), Sherry Taylor, and Ron Taylor (Tanya), proud grandpa of Darryl (Terrell), Jeff (Lindsay), Jon (Karen), Adam (Jordan), Stephanie and Mason. Great-grandpa of Brandon, Cassandra and Grayden, Joshua and Charlee, and Nicholas. Ed is loved and will be missed by siblings Audrey Foley (Tom), Allan "Bud" Taylor (Marilyn), Ralph "Curly" Taylor (Brenda), and Jean Brightman and many extended family including cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Frank (Ed) and Myrtle Taylor, grandson Aaron Montgomery and 7 siblings. The family extends much thanks and gratitude to the staff of Fairhaven Home for their care and compassion for Ed while he was in their care. A visitation will take place at THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen St. Lakefield, on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.. A private family service and interment at Lakefield Cemetery will take place. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to a specific number of visitors at a time. ONLY THOSE WITH AN APPOINTMENT WILL BE ALLOWED IN. TO SECURE A DESIGNATED TIME TO PAY YOUR RESPECTS, PLEASE BOOK ONLINE at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
. All visitors must remain in their cars in our parking lot and only come to the front door of the funeral home at their designated time. Everyone must wear a mask. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Fairhaven Foundation or a charity of your choice
. Donations may be made or condolences shared by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705.652.3355.