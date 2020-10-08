Edward WROBLEWSKI

Our grateful thanks and deep appreciation is extended to our relatives and friends for their expressions of sympathy and kindness during his recent illness and the loss of our dear Edward. Special thanks to the nurses and medical staff of Peterborough Regional Health Centre for their care and concern during his stay and at the end of his life. Also thank you to Hendren Funeral Homes for their care and guidance and to Reverend Kerrie Perry for making the Committal Service and the Celebration of Edward's Life so special and meaningful. Mary Ferguson-Paré and family



