Edwin Andrew "Andy" SHERK
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Edwin Andrew (Andy) Sherk peacefully at PRHC on Friday October 23, 2020 in his 82nd year after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband and best friend of Beverley Joan (nee Hoskin) for 59 years. Dear father to John, Paul, Robert and daughter Judy, grandfather of Jack and Kaylee Sherk, Logan and Leah Straatman. He was predeceased by his parents, Burt and Ester (nee Heggart) Sherk and is survived by his brother Donald Sherk and wife Patricia. In his youth, Andy was a Queen Scout then served in the RCAF for six years, before working as an Electrical Technologist in Main Test at CGE in Peterborough, Ontario before retiring in 1998. He was also an active volunteer as a scout leader and helping out The Salvation Army during their annual Christmas Food Drive. Our family wishes to thank all the doctors and nurses, who cared so gently and sincerely for Dad during his long battle with cancer. Dr. Piliotis of Sunnybrooke Hospital, Dr. Don Thompson, Dr. Swain and Dr. Youssef of Peterborough, Dr. Matheson of PRHC Palliative Care Unit and the nurses at Saint Elizabeth. You are tributes to your profession! Family burial will take place at a later date. In memory of Andy and in lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army Food Drive or PRHC would be greatly appreciated.


Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
