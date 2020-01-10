Home

POWERED BY

Services
HENDREN FUNERAL HOME
66 Queen St.
Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0
(705) 652-3355
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Gadsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin John Gadsby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin John Gadsby Obituary
Passed away peacefully with family by his side at his home in Lakehurst on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Doreen (nee Bradley) of 63 years. Cherished father of Edwin Gadsby (Doreen Leferink), Douglas Gadsby (Angela), Glenda Gadsby, and Janet Bourassa. Forever missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Shayna, Serina, Catrina, Cole, Taylor, Morgan, and Linay. Lovingly remembered by his extended family and dear friends at the Seniors Club. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Cremation has take place. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOME, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. A celebration of Edwin's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -