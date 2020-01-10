|
Passed away peacefully with family by his side at his home in Lakehurst on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Doreen (nee Bradley) of 63 years. Cherished father of Edwin Gadsby (Doreen Leferink), Douglas Gadsby (Angela), Glenda Gadsby, and Janet Bourassa. Forever missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Shayna, Serina, Catrina, Cole, Taylor, Morgan, and Linay. Lovingly remembered by his extended family and dear friends at the Seniors Club. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Cremation has take place. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOME, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield. A celebration of Edwin's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.