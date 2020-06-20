With great sadness, the family wishes to announce his passing on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre in his 87th year. Born in the backwoods of Reesor, Ontario, he developed a lifelong passion for hunting and landscape painting. As a graduate of the University of Toronto's Forestry program, his professional life was dedicated to the Ministry of Natural Resources where he retired from Queen's Park as the Policy and Planning Secretariat. Eero; beloved husband of Carol (nee Black), and dear father of George (Julie), Hartley (Tracy), Elma (Robert) Walcot, and Martin (Candy). Cherished grandfather of Sarah, Nicholas, Devon, Tessa, and Jaden, and great-grandchild Reyna. Eero is predeceased by parents Nicholai and Elma, brother Ernie (Ellen) and first wife Helen. A private family service will be held at ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME, 840 Armour Road (north of Parkhill) on Monday, June 22. 2020 (masks are mandatory) followed by interment at Lakefield Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be later announced. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Peterborough or the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 20, 2020.