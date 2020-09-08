1/
Eleanor May MOTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOTT, Eleanor May (long time Teacher and Educator). With family by her side at Victoria Retirement Living, Cobourg, on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Eleanor, beloved sister of Marilyn Hagerman and Lorna Broekstra (Jim). Lovingly remembered by her niece Alison Stokes (Dan), nephews Steve Hagerman (Lisa Clarke),and Andrew Broekstra (Danielle), great nieces Brittany Hagerman and Megan Stokes, great nephews Adam Stokes and Ottis Broekstra. Daughter of the late Orville McClelland and Beatrice Jibb. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of Highland Park Funeral Centre, 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough, on Thursday, September 10th at 2:00 p.m. Interment Little Lake Cemetery. In memory of Eleanor, donations to the Benign Essential Blepharospasm Research Foundation Inc. would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved