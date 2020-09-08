MOTT, Eleanor May (long time Teacher and Educator). With family by her side at Victoria Retirement Living, Cobourg, on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Eleanor, beloved sister of Marilyn Hagerman and Lorna Broekstra (Jim). Lovingly remembered by her niece Alison Stokes (Dan), nephews Steve Hagerman (Lisa Clarke),and Andrew Broekstra (Danielle), great nieces Brittany Hagerman and Megan Stokes, great nephews Adam Stokes and Ottis Broekstra. Daughter of the late Orville McClelland and Beatrice Jibb. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of Highland Park Funeral Centre, 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough, on Thursday, September 10th at 2:00 p.m. Interment Little Lake Cemetery. In memory of Eleanor, donations to the Benign Essential Blepharospasm Research Foundation Inc. would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
.