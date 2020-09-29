1/1
Eleanor Virginia MUSKRATT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly at her home with family by her side on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Eleanor at the age of 87, was the beloved wife of the late Eldon Muskratt (1982). Loving mother of Elaine Muskratt, Bill Muskratt, Cathy Gladwin, Jackie Paudash (the late Donald) and Tammy (Larry Summerton). Grandmother of Mike, the late Chris, Misty (Kris), Jessica, Eric, Allie, Jenn, Chad, Rachel (Jake), Nikki, Alex and Great Grandmother of Jackson, Mason, Ryker, Honor, J.J., and Layla. Dear sister of Joan Ferguson (the late Russ), Dori Plunkett (the late Ron), Jean Steele, Ann Johnston and David Crooks. Cherished Aunt to several nieces and nephews. Eleanor will be missed by extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Hiawatha First Nation United Church on Thursday, October 1st at 11:00 a.m. If desired, a memorial donation to the Hiawatha United Church would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved