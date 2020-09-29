Passed away suddenly at her home with family by her side on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Eleanor at the age of 87, was the beloved wife of the late Eldon Muskratt (1982). Loving mother of Elaine Muskratt, Bill Muskratt, Cathy Gladwin, Jackie Paudash (the late Donald) and Tammy (Larry Summerton). Grandmother of Mike, the late Chris, Misty (Kris), Jessica, Eric, Allie, Jenn, Chad, Rachel (Jake), Nikki, Alex and Great Grandmother of Jackson, Mason, Ryker, Honor, J.J., and Layla. Dear sister of Joan Ferguson (the late Russ), Dori Plunkett (the late Ron), Jean Steele, Ann Johnston and David Crooks. Cherished Aunt to several nieces and nephews. Eleanor will be missed by extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Hiawatha First Nation United Church on Thursday, October 1st at 11:00 a.m. If desired, a memorial donation to the Hiawatha United Church would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com