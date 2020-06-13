Elisabeth "Lise" WIERDSMA
Passed away peacefully at Centennial Place, Millbrook on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Lise Wierdsma of Lakefield in her 92nd year. Lise was born on December 14, 1928 in Sneek, Holland and immigrated to Canada in 1955 with her husband and two sons. Loving wife of the late Siebe (2015). Loved and missed by her children Bob (Dorothy), Sim (Joanna), Anita Locke (Dail Young) and Brenda Ibey (Clayton). Loving grandmother of Jason, Sara, Naomi, Lindsey, Jessica, Alex, Eric, Nick and great-grandmother of Talan, Aiden, Brycen, Norah, Ada, Corinne, Nathan, Mackenzie, Rebekah, Riley and Ava. Predeceased by her brothers Simon (Sietskje), Jan (Geertje) and sister Baukje (Theun). A private family interment will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Lakefield. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

