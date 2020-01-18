|
|
Betty was born in Trinidad to missionary parents 94 years ago. Like the island she was born on, she was a perpetual ray of sunshine and warmth. She died peacefully after 4 weeks of acute illness. She fought every day in hopes of returning to her wonderful life and friends at Canterbury Gardens and reaching the age of 100. Predeceased by her beloved husband Douglas (1992), son Doug (2014), and eldest sister Margaret (2019). Left broken hearted is her daughter Brenda Cameron and her husband Bruce. We all know the real loves of her life were her special grandsons: Gordon Douglas (Laura), Ross, and Blake (Teddy). Also deeply missed by her brother Donald MacLeod and sister Dorothy Ottosen, sister-in-law Viola Bush, daughter-in-law Jo Ann Bush, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Thank you to the dedicated staff at PRHC and the supportive caregivers at Canterbury Gardens. A memorial service will be held at ASHBURNHAM FUNERAL HOME & RECEPTION CENTRE, 840 Armour Road, Peterborough, on Sunday, January 26th, at 2:30 p.m. Visitation 1 hour prior. Reception to follow. If desired, donations to the A.L.S. Society or PRHC Foundation (Air Beds) would be appreciated.
Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Jan. 18, 2020