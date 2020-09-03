1/
ELIZABETH ANN MCILWAIN
1937-09-10 - 2020-08-31
On August 31 2020 the loving heart of Ann McIlwain came to rest after being at PRHC for 6 weeks. Left to mourn and also cherish a wealth of memories are her husband of 63 years Bill, children Debbie Molloy (late Junior), Reg McIlwain (Teresa), Sue Philpot (Bob) and Dan McIlwain (Angie). Her grandchildren and great grandchildren will continue to learn about her through family stories. She showed us by example how to face life's challenges head on. And as a family we will. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to PRHC or CNIB. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca.

Published in The Peterborough Examiner on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
